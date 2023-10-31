Worcester State University to implement new safety protocols following fatal shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester State University officials outlined new safety protocols on Tuesday designed to bolster protection for students both on and off campus after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

In a letter sent home to parents, President Barry Maloney and acting Provost Lois Wims said they’ve hired a private security firm to work alongside student employees at lobby check-in desks in the residence halls in addition to increased police presence on campus. Uniformed officers from six state and local law enforcement agencies will be assisting the Worcester State University Police Department.

“Saturday morning, a tragedy unfolded on our campus that has left us all heartbroken, frightened, and uncertain,” the letter said. “Our first and most urgent priority remains the safety and well-being of our students.”

University police are actively reviewing safety protocols and other potential enhancements to campus security, according to officials. They say they will have more to announce in the near future.

School officials are also continuing a short-term suspension of all visitors and guests to the residence halls from the weekend.

“Over the last few days, we have communicated with many family members of our students directly. We want to thank you for your sharing your concerns and suggestions for where we can learn and improve,” President Maloney and Provost Wims wrote. “We are aware of the trust you have placed in us and do not take it for granted. Our students are amazing, and we are confident in their resilience and our community’s resilience as we move forward together.”

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, two men were shot in the area of a parking garage on campus. 19-year-old Randy Armando Melendez Jr. did not survive his injuries. A second, 21-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but Kevin Rodriguez, who last lived in Lawrence, is wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder in the shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

