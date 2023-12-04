‘Worcester Six’ honored on 24th anniversary of deadly warehouse fire

WORCESTER, Mass — More than 100 people attended a remembrance ceremony Sunday for the six Worcester firefighters killed in the Cold Storage and Warehouse Co., fire 24 years ago.

On Dec. 3, 1999, Paul Brotherton, Timothy Jackson, Jeremiah Lucey, James Lyons, Joseph McGuirk and Thomas Spencer didn’t hesitate to enter the abandoned building after a homeless couple knocked over a candle, sparked a five-alarm blaze and were believed to be trapped inside.

The six men, now known as the Worcester 6, would never escape the old building.

The brave men, heroes to the community, were honored Sunday in the location of the tragic fire, where the Franklin Street fire station would later be built, with a permanent memorial outside the building.

“This feels like sacred ground to us. This is where it happened, and the fact that the fire station is here is a fitting tribute,” said Deputy Fire Chief Sam Richesson. “These firefighters did what most would hope to never have to be undertaken. They made the ultimate sacrifice to save their brothers, and it’s our job to honor them.”

The event opened with the Worcester Fire Brigade Pipes and Drums and continued with a moment of silence and then a prayer.

Among the loved ones and community members at the ceremony were Worcester Fire Lt. Brian Brotherton, son of the late Paul Brotherton, and Lt. Danny Spencer, son of the fallen Thomas Spencer. They are two of the seven sons among the Worcester 6 who have followed in their fathers’ footsteps to become Worcester firefighters.

“It’s amazing to still see everyone coming out, especially all the time later. It’s wonderful to bring our kids to kind of see it as well and introduce them to it,” Lt. Danny Spencer said, after laying a wreath with his daughter on the memorial for his late father and fallen brothers. “My father was a big, just family guy. When he came and did his job here and came home, we never really talked about it. It was his time here, and he was just big with family, and that was what he focused on at the house.”

Dep. Richesson said the sons’ service to the city is a source of pride for the fire department.

“We have a living legacy of firefighters amongst us that are keeping that honor and tradition,” Richesson said. “And they’re starting to work their way into the officer ranks now. And so, we’re very proud of them.”

