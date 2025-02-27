Worcester police seeking public assistance in locating missing mother and one-year-old

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a mother and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

Amanda Collins and her daughter Lydia have been entered into the Worcester police’s system as missing.

Worcester missing mother and 1 year old daughter (Worcester Police Department)

It is believed that Lydia is with her mother, Amanda, and may possibly be in danger.

She was last seen in an apartment on Belmont St.

Multiple attempts to get in touch with Amanda have been unsuccessful.

The Worcester Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or the department at 508-799-8606.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

