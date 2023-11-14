Worcester police retiring mounted police unit due to staffing shortages

WORCESTER, Mass — Hold those horses.

You won’t be seeing mounted police units in Worcester anymore.

The city says it is retiring the horses due to staffing shortages.

Worcester Interim Police Chief Paul Saucier says it will save the department $160,000 that can now go towards the training budget.

He also says it will allow the city to hire more officers and increase safety around the city.

“The Mounted Division was a highly effective form of community policing and will be missed, but after considering all alternatives the department must move in this direction for the benefit of all, the police,” Saucier said.

Worcester brought back the mounted police in 2017 for the first time since 1940.

