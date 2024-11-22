Worcester police respond to a potential shooting at Brookside Avenue

WORCESTER, Mass. — Multiple members of the Worcester Police Department responded to the Brookside Avenue address for reports of shots fired.

According to Police, they transported one individual to the hospital.

Detectives were called in to assist Worcester police with an investigation.

Boston 25 will update when there is more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group