Worcester PD looking to identify suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of purses

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of purses from a business.

Police say surveillance video shows the man stealing approximately $15,000 worth of purses from Sweet Jane’s Designer Consignment at 120 Main Street last week.

Police also shared a photo of the getaway car the man allegedly used.

Anyone who may recognize the man or vehicle is asked contto act the Worcester Police Department Detective Bureau at: 508-799-8651.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group