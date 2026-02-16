Local

Worcester PD looking to identify suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of purses

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Worcester PD looking to identify suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of purses
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of purses from a business.

Police say surveillance video shows the man stealing approximately $15,000 worth of purses from Sweet Jane’s Designer Consignment at 120 Main Street last week.

Police also shared a photo of the getaway car the man allegedly used.

Anyone who may recognize the man or vehicle is asked contto act the Worcester Police Department Detective Bureau at: 508-799-8651.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read