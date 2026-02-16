Worcester PD looking to identify suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of purses

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of purses from a business.
Police say surveillance video shows the man stealing approximately $15,000 worth of purses from Sweet Jane’s Designer Consignment at 120 Main Street last week.
Police also shared a photo of the getaway car the man allegedly used.
Anyone who may recognize the man or vehicle is asked contto act the Worcester Police Department Detective Bureau at: 508-799-8651.
