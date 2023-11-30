Worcester to open emergency winter shelter at former RMV site

WORCESTER, Mass. — The City of Worcester announced it will open an emergency winter shelter at the former RMS site downtown.

The 60-bed shelter will be open 24/7 starting the week of December 11th through the end of April.

The shelter is for single adults experiencing homelessness and staff will provide showers, meals, support services, and a security detail.

“The opening of this emergency winter shelter is the culmination of our community, along with the state, coming together to figure out a solution to make sure no one is left outside in the cold during the winter months,” said City Manager Eric D. Batista. “I can’t thank the state and our community partners enough for their hard work and perseverance to secure a location that is centrally located, close to services, and accommodating of needs.”

Worcester’s Homeless Outreach Team and Quality of Life Team are contacting with members of the unhoused community to inform them of the shelter.

“As a longtime community partner of the City of Worcester, SMOC is committed to helping individuals in need by providing warmth and shelter during the coldest months of the year,” said SMOC President Susan Gentili. “In addition, our priority is to connect these individuals with the support services they need to attain stable housing. We are pleased to be a part of this important community effort.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

