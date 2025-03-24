Worcester man facing assault with intent to murder charge, other firearm offenses, police say

A Worcester man is slated to be arraigned on a slew of charges after being arrested in Southbridge last Friday, police say

Janiell Castro, 20, was arrested on West Street in Southbridge on Friday by Southridge detectives, the Department of Homeland Security and the Worcester Police Department Gang Unit & Firearms Unit.

Southbridge police say Castro there was an active warrant out for Castro for three felony firearm related charges and for assault with intent to murder related to an incident in Worcester.

Police say Castro, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, was found in a West Street apartment as locatedwith a 30-round magazine and numerous live rounds of ammunition.

Castro was arrested at the apartment, according to Southbridge police.

In addition to being arrested on the felony warrant by the Worcester Police Department, Castro will be charged by the Southbridge Police Department for the following offenses:

possession of a loaded firearm without a license to carry (subsequent offense),

possession of a firearm with two prior violent/drug crimes,

unlawful possession of ammunition (subsequent offense),

improper storage of a large capacity firearm

possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Police did not say when Castro will be arraigned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

