Worcester elementary school temporarily changes name for Super Bowl

WORCESTER, Mass. — An elementary school in Worcester is temporarily renaming itself in honor of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl appearance — and one special quarterback.

May Street School will be known as “Maye Street School” through Sunday.

Worcester Public Schools Superintendent Brian Allen made the temporary name change official during a district-wide principals meeting on February 5, presenting Maye Street School Principal Luke Robert with a ceremonial declaration to mark the occasion.

“For years, we watched Tom Brady and the team play at the highest level, and now our kids in Worcester can see Drake Maye and this year’s team doing the same,” Allen said. “Moments like these can really inspire our students to dream big and work hard.”

The temporary name change will remain in effect through Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“We often use sports analogies to emphasize the importance of teamwork, attitude, effort, and respect, along with the studying it takes to reach the NFL and the work required to learn the playbook and execute the plan,” Robert said. “This is a fun way to tap into that energy here in our own school community.”

The Patriots will take on the Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group