Three hospitalized, including paramedic, after ambulance crash in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — A paramedic and two others were hospitalized after an ambulance crash in Milford on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Medway Fire Department, Ambulance 2, which was transporting a patient to Milford Regional Medical Center, was involved in a motor vehicle crash around 12:12 p.m. in the area of 291 Main Street.

Officials say three patients, the original patient in the ambulance from Medway, the driver of the car, and a Medway Firefighter/Paramedic who was in the patient area of the ambulance at the time of the crash were all transported with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the ambulance with its emergency lights on driving at a high speed down Main Street and colliding with a car as it tried making a left.

The ambulance sustained significant damage and will be out of service for the time being. It is unclear if any charged will be filed.

“We wish to thank the emergency personnel from Milford Fire, Milford Police, and Community EMS for their quick response and outstanding care for our original patient and Medway personnel on the scene,” a Medway Fire Department spokesperson wrote in a press release. “The Milford Police Department is investigating the accident.”

The crash scene was less than a mile from the medical center.

