Sterling man facing child porn charges after monthslong investigation, police say

STERLING, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Sterling man Wednesday night following a monthslong investigation into cybercrimes against children.
34-year-old Kyle Litchwell was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distributing material of a child in a sexual act.
According to Sterling Police, officers were contacted by the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit on April 11 regarding someone in town disseminating child porn.
At 7:30 p.m. on May 28, police arrested Litchwell at his workplace following an investigation.
“As Chief of Police, I’m very proud of how everyone worked together for a very successful conclusion in this matter,” Chief Sean Gaudette wrote in a press release.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
