Missing 5-year-old in Warren reunited with family after swift search and rescue by police

WARREN, Mass. — Crews quickly located an unattended child in Warren who went missing from his backyard Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the area of Southbridge Road around 12:45 p.m. for a report of a missing child, 5-year-old Zachary White, according to State Police. They say he wandered out of the backyard of his home in the area.

White is described as a Caucasian male with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts and sandals.

FINAL UPDATE--Zachary has been located in a wooded area near his home and appears to be okay. He is being evaluated by EMS and will be going home. Thank you to everyone who read and shared the alerts. #Warren #Missing #MissingChild #MissingPersonFound https://t.co/r3Yxbkbe4Q — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 5, 2023

Within about half an hour of the beginning of the search, troopers found the boy in a wooded area off Southbridge Road. He was safely carried out by a trooper assigned to the State Police’s Springfield barracks while he was working his regular duty assignment, according to officials.

The child was evaluated by EMS and was reunited with his family shortly thereafter.

“This incident exemplifies the dedication and commitment that comes with being a member of the Massachusetts State Police,” a spokesperson for The State Police Association of Massachusetts said. “The Association wishes to express our utmost appreciation for the swift and efficient efforts of our members who ensured the safety of this child before any harm could befall him.”

Troopers and Sergeants assigned to the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), K-9 units, Airwing, SP Brookfield, Warren Police and Fire Departments all assisted in the search for the child.

