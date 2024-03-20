School bus carrying elementary students evacuated after driving off road in Hubbardston

HUBBARDSTON, Mass. — Over two dozen elementary school students were evacuated from a bus on Wednesday after the bus pulled too far over to the side of the road.

Officers responding to the area of New Templeton Road just after 12 p.m. for a report of a school bus crash found the bus stuck in a swampy area at a nearly 45-degree angle, unable to move, according to Hubbardston Police.

Investigators spoke with the driver of the bus, Loida Delgado, who said a few children on the bus were acting up. After pulling over to the side of the road, she realized she’d gone too far and felt the bus sinking in the mud.

Emergency personnel arrived to the scene and evacuated all 28 passengers on the bus. There were no reports of any injuries. School officials say 26 students and 2 adults were on board at the time.

“We are working in cooperation with the bus company to fully investigate the situation,” a spokesperson for Quabbin Regional School District said. “We are thankful that no one is hurt and grateful to everyone who helped and assisted with the situation.”

Police say parents of the children were notified of the incident. The children who weren’t picked up by parents at the scene were put on another bus, which then finished the bus route.

The JP McCarthy and Sons bus was towed by TJ’s and Sons Towing to their Gardner headquarters.

