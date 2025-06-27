Renewed push for information about the murder of Molly Bish 25 years later

WARREN, Mass. — 25 years ago today, 16-year-old Molly Bish went missing from her post at Comins Pond in Warren, only minutes before swimming lessons were scheduled to begin.

Her remains were located 3 years later in a wooded area in Palmer.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office identified Francis “Frank” P. Sumner Sr. as a person of interest in her murder in 2021. Sumner was a convicted rapist and died in 2016. Though he has never been formally charged in connection to Bish’s disappearance, The DA told Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward evidence and information still point investigators to Sumner.

The Bish family is still searching for answers.

Anyone with information about the case can reach out to the Massachusetts State Police Detectives at 508-453-7575.

A vigil will be held on Saturday, June 28th at 7:00 p.m. at the Warren Town Common to commemorate her disappearance.

