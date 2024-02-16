Police: Father-son duo arrested on slew of gun and drug charges in Blackstone

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — Authorities arrested a father and son Friday morning after executing a search warrant at their Blackstone home.

45-year-old Michael Pitler is charged with possession of a class B substance.

21-year-old Zachary Pitler is charged with a plethora of gun and drug offenses, including possession of a firearm without a license, trafficking cocaine, and possession of a class B, C, D, and E substance.

Police say following a monthslong investigation, Blackstone officers along with several other law enforcement agencies from Milford, Northbridge, Sutton, Millbury, and the Worcester DEA executed a search warrant on Michelle Lane around 10 a.m.

Both suspects were arrested without incident and transported to police headquarters for booking.

“Through these arrests we have removed a significant amount of narcotics from our community,” Chief Gregory Gilmore said.

Michael Pitler was arraigned on Friday in Uxbridge District Court.

Zachary Pitler will be arraigned on Tuesday.

“Our department takes our commitment to narcotics enforcement seriously and will not stop pursuing dealers who make Blackstone their base of operations,” Chief Gilmore said. “Thank you to our law enforcement partners for their assistance and professionalism throughout this investigation.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group