Man suspected of murder, drug trafficking in Brazil arrested by ICE in Milford, police say

MILFORD, Mass. — A Milford man was taken into custody by police and federal authorities on Tuesday for allegedly committing crimes in his native country of Brazil.

In a joint operation with ICE, Homeland Security, and Milford Police, 46-year-old Marcio De Souza E Silva was arrested at his residence on Grove Street around 12:35 p.m., according to officials.

Police say 11 years ago, Desouza E Silva, known as “Carioca”, was profiled on Brazilian TV for gang activity and and trafficking assault rifles in cars with false bottoms and hidden in mattresses through Brazilian shipping ports. Desouza E Silva’s alleged criminal activity, including suspicion of murder, were profiled in an investigative report by RecordTV.

Authorities believe Desouza E Silva began living in Milford in 2022, though his exact time in the United State is uncertain.

He was taken into Milford Police Headquarters before being transported to ICE facilities for deportation.

“This is the evil that has lived among us,” Chief Robert Tusino said. “No matter which side of the aisle you stand on, we can all rest knowing that a criminal of this nature is removed from our community and our country. I want to personally thank our federal agents for assisting us in making Milford a safer place to live.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group