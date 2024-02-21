Health warning issued after sanitary sewer overflow at Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER, Mass. — A sewer overflow on Tuesday night at a popular ice fishing spot in Worcester has prompted a health warning from city officials.

According to authorities, approximately 193,300 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged from an underground pipe into the street in the area of 65 Lake Avenue around 6 p.m.

Crews responded to contain the leak and shut down the pipe.

Some of the untreated wastewater reportedly made its way into the storm sewers, which drain to Lake Quinsigamond. Due to the potential for elevated E. Coli levels, the public is urged to use caution in the area surrounding the lake. Similarly, ice fishing on the lake is restricted at this time.

Tests will be conducted daily until contamination levels on the lake return to normal.

The sewer system where the pipe burst is operating normally through a nearby redundant pipe.

No further information was immediately available.

