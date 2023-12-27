Families flock to local ski areas despite warm winter temperatures

PRINCETON, Mass. — The warm weather didn’t hold families back from hitting the slopes this holiday break.

Wachusett Mountain in Princeton has 13 open trails, 7 lifts, and extended Christmas vacation week hours from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, with a promise to stay open despite the warm weather.

Leah Nguyen arrived at the mountain to take advantage of the holiday break. Boston25 News asked Leah who she was skiing with. “My friends, and my mom and dad and Elsa,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen joined her friend Kendall Yee and to their surprise, Disney Princess Elsa was on the slopes too.

“It’s fun!” Yee said.

Kendall’s mother, Ping Yee, from Quincy, said the girls were so excited about Elsa. “We found out this morning so it was perfect, and now the girls wouldn’t stop, they just want to keep going with Elsa.”

Amanda Maruco has played Princess Elsa for the last six years. “Today is the perfect day to learn because you have the beautiful warm sun, not going to be freezing cold.”

Chris Stimpson the PR Manager at the mountain stated, “As soon as it drops below 27 degrees that’s when we’ll fire up the snow guns again, we did make a ton last week and it’s been pretty solid conditions-wise.”

Carolyn Stimpson Co-Owner of Wachusett Mountain said, “No question about it, we’ve got plenty of snow, every time there has been cold, as Chris said last week snow we’ve pumped over 70M gallons of water.”

A lot of first-time families are learning the ropes at the kiddie mountain, including Rhode Island teacher Yesennia Cabral and her husband.

“So far so good,” Cabral said, “I haven’t fallen!”

Jackie Cheever shared the news of her daughter’s first experience skiing, saying in part, “Jaelyn has been snowboarding since she was 6, and today she wanted to try out skiing and took her first lesson and she did amazing.” Jaelyn said she’ll stick to her first love, snowboarding.

Yee added she was trying to teach her children how to snowboard and herself how to ski. “It’s great, I wish I was better dressed for this 50-degree weather.”

Others, like Dillon Roy, are putting their Christmas presents to good use. Roy was gifted a season pass for his 21st birthday.

“I work third shift, so I try and come here every day. As much as I can every day, every other day get a little shred in,” he said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group