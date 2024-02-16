Worcester construction project resumes despite complaints from residents

WORCESTER, Mass — A controversial development project in Worcester’s Poet Hill neighborhood resumed this week after the lead construction company agreed to make changes.

District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson said Callahan Construction Managers will do a better job cleaning up after itself as the company constructs a 210-unit condominium complex on Hemans St.

“I know we can’t stop the project, we all know that. It’s really about how you get the trucks in and out of there because these are massive trucks,” Mero-Carlson said.

Residents have complained for weeks about the damage left behind by the Bridgewater-based company. Homeowners says an endless parade of large trucks and equipment has damaged yards, road signs, streets and driveways. Last week, the City Manager’s Office said the superintendent of the project volunteered to suspend all activities while the city reviewed operations.

In a meeting with city officials last week, Mero-Carlson said Callahan Construction agreed to several adjustments. She said crews will lay down heaving tracking mats to prevent further damage to front yards and streets, sweep the street daily and follow a specific travel plan from the city, among other changes.

“These were all things we were able to meet about last week, and they’ve made a commitment to clean up their act, if you will,” Mero-Carlson said. “We just need to stay on top of it.”

Callahan Construction Managers said it is working with the city and Poet Hill residents.

“The project is in a tight urban location with access constraints. We have and will continue to actively communicate with the city and residents while doing our best to minimize any disruption to the neighborhood,” a Callahan Construction spokesperson said.

Stephen G. lives on Whittier St. and said the neighborhood isn’t equipped for this kind of project.

“I’d like an access road put in so they’re not coming through the neighborhood. I’m not sure if there’s a way to put one in, but if there is, I’d like an access road. It would make it easy for the delivery drivers so they’re not running over people’s property,” Stephen said.

