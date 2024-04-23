Worcester business offers free haircuts, manicures to students before MCAS testing

WORCESTER — A Worcester business on Monday offered free haircuts, manicures and hair braiding to some students ahead of MCAS testing.

Michaelangelo’s Barbershop and Nail visited the Vernon Hill Elementary School on Monday for “a confidence-building initiative ahead of MCAS testing this week,” school officials said.

The barbershop sent six barbers, two nail technicians and two hair braiders to the school to offer free services, including haircuts, manicures and braiding, to fifth- and sixth-graders at the school in an effort to build confidence.

“Feeling good leads to doing good,” Vernon Hill Principal Craig Dottin said in a statement. “When we cultivate positive emotions within ourselves, we naturally extend that positivity to others through our actions and interactions. When we feel good about ourselves that positive energy is placed in everything we do.”

Throughout Monday morning, students visited the school gymnasium which had been transformed into a temporary barber shop, with music, magazines, and a waiting area.

Once in the chair, students were able to ask for their haircut of choice.

“It definitely brought a pleasant joy to my heart,” said Michael Angelo, owner of Michaelangelo’s Barbershop and Nails and a graduate of North High School.

“Being a kid from the Worcester Public School system and knowing that there is a kid in the chair that is in a similar situation, knowing they can get a free haircut, look good, have confidence in themselves and walk into MCAS this week with their head up--It was good to allow them to tap into resources that we didn’t have at that age and it felt good on our end to see the smiles of those kids and seeing their self-esteem and confidence after,” said Angelo.

