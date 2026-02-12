Women seriously injured, man arrested after stabbing in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds following an incident in Lawrence on Thursday.

Lawrence Police officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the area of Essex Street and Milton Street around 12:20 p.m.

The adult woman found was rushed to a hospital to be treated for her life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the stabbing ran from the scene before officers arrived but was taken into custody a short time later, Lawrence police say.

“Chief Aguiler commended the swift and professional response of all responding officers and expressed appreciation for the continued partnership and assistance of the Massachusetts State Police,” Lawrence police said in a statement. “This remains an active and developing investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

