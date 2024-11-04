Local

Woman sustains serious injuries after crash involving bus in Brockton

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Woman sustains serious injuries after crash involving bus in Brockton Woman sustains serious injuries after crash involving bus in Brockton

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BROCKTON, Mass. — A woman has sustained serious injuries after a crash involving a bus in Brockton.

According to Brockton police, officers received a call around 12:44 p.m. about a bus versus person accident at 140 Colonel Bell Drive.

A female victim sustained severe injuries, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read