Woman sustains serious injuries after crash involving bus in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A woman has sustained serious injuries after a crash involving a bus in Brockton.
According to Brockton police, officers received a call around 12:44 p.m. about a bus versus person accident at 140 Colonel Bell Drive.
A female victim sustained severe injuries, police said.
The incident is under investigation.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
