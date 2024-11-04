Woman sustains serious injuries after crash involving bus in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — A woman has sustained serious injuries after a crash involving a bus in Brockton.

According to Brockton police, officers received a call around 12:44 p.m. about a bus versus person accident at 140 Colonel Bell Drive.

A female victim sustained severe injuries, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

