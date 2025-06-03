Woman struck, killed by Amtrak train in NH while trying to rescue dog from tracks, police say

EXETER, N.H. — A woman was fatally struck by an Amtrak train in New Hampshire on Tuesday while trying to rescue a dog from the tracks, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an incident involving pedestrians and a train in a wooded area near Newfields Road in Exeter just before 3:30 p.m. found a couple that had been hit, according to the Exeter Police Department.

The woman died as a result of her injuries, while the man suffered minor injuries. Their names haven’t been released.

Investigators said the dog, which was off leash, ran onto the tracks after the train sounded its horn, prompting the couple to chase after the animal.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim and a friend were walking a dog along the tracks. The train approached quickly from a corner behind them, and the unleashed dog ran onto the tracks at the sound of the train’s horn,” the department said in a statement. “The couple attempted to get the dog off the tracks, and as a result, both people were struck.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

