Woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash that closed Route 101 in Hampton, NH

HAMPTON, NH — A woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash that closed part of Route 101 in Hampton, NH on Friday night.

According to state police, on Friday, September 15 around 9:36 p.m., Troopers responded to Route 101 East in the vicinity of the Interstate 95 interchange for a report of a two-car crash, involving entrapment.

Investigation shows Eric Jenkins, 22 the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling the wrong way in a westerly direction along Route 101 East.

While traveling the wrong way he collided head-on with a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage, operated by Melisa Kizoglu, 23, of Hampton.

Kizoglu was trapped in her vehicle and later extricated by EMS.

The crash sent debris across Route 101 and all travel lanes of Route 101 East remained closed at Exit 12 and the flow of traffic was rerouted onto Route 111 and Route 27 in the Town of Exeter for over three hours. Eventually, Route 101 East was fully reopened to traffic at approximately 1:42 a.m.

Kizoglu, was stabilized at the scene by EMS and airlifted via Boston Medflight helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Jenkins, was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The crash remains under investigation, anyone with information about it is asked to contact Trooper Brighton at Clark.A.Brighton@dos.nh.gov or by calling New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

