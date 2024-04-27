Local

One dead, another injured after house fire in Nashua, NH

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Nashua, NH.

Crews received a call around 7:25 on Saturday morning for reports of a 2nd Alarm fire at 26 Cross Street.

One person was pronounced dead and another is being treated at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

