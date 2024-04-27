One dead, another injured after house fire in Nashua, NH

One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Nashua, NH.

Crews received a call around 7:25 on Saturday morning for reports of a 2nd Alarm fire at 26 Cross Street.

One person was pronounced dead and another is being treated at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just after 0725 this morning, crews responding to a 2nd Alarm building fire at 26 Cross Street. There was one fatality at the scene and one person being treated at the hospital. The scene remains active and we are being assisted by @NashuaPolice, @NashuaOEM, and @nhfmo. — Nashua Fire Rescue (@nashuafire) April 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

