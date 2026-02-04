Woman hospitalized after driving off street, crashing car down stairs at Boston Common

BOSTON — A woman drove off the street and crashed at the bottom of a set of stairs on Boston Common near the Frog Pond skating rink on Wednesday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Video from the Beacon Street section of the Common showed a BMW sedan lodged in a snowbank next to pieces of a broken rod iron fence that runs along the sidewalk above.

The Boston Police Department and Boston EMS responded to the crash. Officers roped off the scene, and emergency workers were spotted loading the driver of the BMW into an ambulance.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the severity of her injuries.

Large emergency response after car crashes onto Boston Common

Friends of the Public Garden said it was working closely with city officials to assess the crash damage.

Liza Meyer, a spokesperson for the parks advocacy group, said, “Our thoughts are with the individuals involved in this morning’s accident on the Boston Common. There is visible damage to the stairs and surrounding masonry, and we are working closely with the City to assess the impact and support timely repairs so the area can be safely and fully accessible again. Our shared goal is to restore this space to full use as quickly as possible, ideally ahead of the busy summer season. We are grateful for the swift response of first responders and remain committed to caring for this cherished civic space.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Boston Police Department for additional information on the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group