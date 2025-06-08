Woman, dog struck by car while crossing street in Boston

BOSTON — A woman and her dog were hit by a car while crossing the street in Boston on Saturday morning.

According to Boston police, around 10:51 a.m. officers responded to the area of 300 Commercial Street for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Police say the victim was walking her dog across the street when she was struck by the vehicle, the operator remained on scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The dog was unharmed and left with a friend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group