Woman charged in connection to double stabbing in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a double stabbing in Fall River on Valentine’s Day.

Police say 32-year-old Rochelle Medeiros was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Around 1:30 p.m. on February 14, officers responded to the area of 800 Walnut Street for reports of two people stabbed. Once on scene, police located the victims and began giving them medical aid.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect was located and apprehended.

Both victims are in stable conditions and are recovering at the hospital at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

