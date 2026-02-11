Woman arrested, charged with OUI for second time in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — A Wilmington woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon for drunk driving, Wilmington Police Chief Brian Pupa announced.

58-year-old Marylin Cunningham was charged with:

Operating Under the Influence (Second Offense)

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

The incident occurred around 3:05 p.m. when police responded to the parking lot of 235 Main Street for reports of a person who crashed into several parked cars.

Once on scene, officers found that three parked cars were damaged. Officers then found the driver responsible, later identified as Cunningham, and conducted a sobriety test.

Cunningham was placed under arrest, where she is scheduled to be arraigned at Woburn District Court on Thursday.

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

