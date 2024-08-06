Woman accused of stabbing worker in head following fight at Boston restaurant

BOSTON — A woman is being held without bail after prosecutors say she stabbed a worker in the head following a fight at a restaurant in Boston on Sunday night.

Alicia Morasse, 29, of Cambridge, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, vandalizing property, and threatening to commit a crime. A plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf.

Officers responding to a request to remove a patron at Kaze Shabu Shabu on 1 Harrison Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday learned a worker had been stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Prosecutors said in court that Morasse entered the eatery and ordered food before getting into an argument with a restaurant worker. That worker attempted to remove her but the altercation turned physical with Morasse allegedly pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim.

Morasse initially fled the scene but was later tracked down in the area of Stuart Street and Church Street. Police noted that officers recovered a knife from her backpack.

She is being held behind bars pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing on Aug. 8.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

