Woman accused of stabbing mother, daughter in Stoneham held without bail

STONEHAM, Mass. — A woman was taken into custody after she allegedly stabbed her mother and adult daughter inside a home in Stoneham on Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said.

Cheryl Rios is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. She pleaded not guilty in court late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home on San Jose Terrace just after 8 a.m. found both victims suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to law enforcement officials.

The victims, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Video from the scene showed a group of detectives gathered at the home and the area roped off with yellow crime tape.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Police investigating double stabbing at Stoneham home

A preliminary investigation indicated that Rios was suffering from a mental health crisis and that the incident appeared to be domestic in nature, investigators noted.

“The suspect is a relative of the victims. All parties were known to each other, and there is no additional danger to the community,” Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor said in a statement.

Rios was also taken to the hospital following the stabbings as a precaution.

She was held without bail. There were no additional details immediately available.

If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence there is help available at the National Domestic Violence Hotline 800-799-7233.

BREAKING: @StonehamMAPD investigating after a woman allegedly stabbed her mother and adult daughter after suffering a mental health crisis at this home on San Jose Terrace. The two women’s injuries are not life-threatening @boston25 https://t.co/0EKS8q12Co pic.twitter.com/FJjVCxswbS — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) November 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group