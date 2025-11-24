With Thanksgiving approaching, need is great at local food banks

WORCERSTER — At the Worcester County Food Bank, Eileen Cote is picking up the weekly food supply for Jeremiah’s Inn, a food pantry and nutrition center in Worcester.

Every Monday, Eileen and her team come to Shrewsbury to pick up the food that will be given out.

“Sometimes we run out of food. We have to try to extend as much as we can. We sometimes have to close earlier because we don’t have enough food. But we always make it there for everyone so we can feed as many families as possible,” said Eileen Cote.

With Thanksgiving approaching, need is great at area food banks

Jerimiah’s Inn is one of 98 food pantries that the Worcester County Food Bank supplies in Worcester County.

CEO Jean McMurray tells me the numbers show more and more people are struggling.

This year, the Worcester County Food Bank will help feed nearly 950-thousand people, up from 880 thousand the previous year.

Part of the increase is tied to SNAP benefits getting threatened during the recent federal government shut down, but not all of it.

“Everyone is facing those impossible choices: do I buy food, or do I pay my rent? Or do I pay my medication, or do I pay to have my car fixed because I need my car to get to work,” McMurray said.

Meanwhile, everyday people are stepping up to help.

“Fred Turkey” delivered a big check from Juniper Hill Golf Course to help pay for Thanksgiving meals, and Nikki Davis dropped off supplies donated from in a food drive she and three other stylists held at the 574 Chair and Suite Salon in Worcester.

“We know that there’s a lot of people that need help. And work hard and still need help. We’re all probably one illness or one accident from needing a little help,” said Nikki Davis.

