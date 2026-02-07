Winter weather causes plow to rollover in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG, MASS. — Winter weather caused a plow in Lunenburg to roll over on Saturday morning.

Lunenburg Police advised that Goodrich Street between Lancaster Avenue and Killburn Street would be closed.

Officials also advised residents to use extreme caution when traveling while Lunenburg Department of Public Works was out clearing the roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group