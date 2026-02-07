Winter weather causes crashes, water main breaks, and more

LUNENBURG, MASS. — Officials are advising residents to take it slow out and about on the road today as the snow once again, hits New England.

Lunenburg Police advised that Goodrich Street between Lancaster Avenue and Killburn Street would be closed after a plow rolled over.

Officials also advised residents to use extreme caution when traveling while Lunenburg Department of Public Works was out clearing the roads.

In Wareham, a water main break caused Cromsett Road to close for hours as crews made necessary repairs.

In West Brookfield, police had to remove a vehicle went that through the ice on Lake Wickaboag.

There are no reported injuries, however officials asked residents to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group