Winter weather advisory: snowfall expected to impact roads south of Boston

BOSTON — Ahead of Sunday’s snowfall, MassDOT is advising travelers to be wary of road conditions, as snow and wind gusts are expected.

Areas to watch are roads south of Boston, including Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.

The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking the majority of the snowfall to hit the elbow of Cape Cod and Nantucket, with a projected 3-5 inches of snow.

A coastal flood watch is in effect for Eastern Essex, Suffolk, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon.

Highway districts are already planning for the snow, with pretreated state roadways. There will also be snow removal crews on the roads as snow begins to build up.

“MassDOT is monitoring a potential storm that is forecasted to impact the South Shore, Cape, and Islands, with snowfall of 2-3 inches possible, along with extreme wind gusts and possible flooding,” said MassDOT Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “If you’re traveling in the area, we encourage everyone to allow for extra time, reduce speeds, and to be mindful of our snow removal crews and snowplows on the roads.”

Again, MassDOT is advising drivers to be cautious on the roads and are encouraged to be alert when navigating roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

