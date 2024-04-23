Local

William Nylander misses second straight game for Maple Leafs

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins v Toronto Maple Leafs TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 04: William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs covers Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on March 4, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Toronto forward William Nylander, the team’s No. 2 scorer, was not in the lineup again for Game 2 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff series against Boston on Monday night.

Nylander, who played every game in each of the last two seasons, also missed Saturday’s series opener with an undisclosed injury. Boston won 5-1.

Nylander had 40 goals and a career-high 98 points in the regular season.

