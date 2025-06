An unusual crash happened on Cape Cod Monday.

A truck somehow ended up on top of a car on Route 28 in Hyannis.

Two of the truck’s wheels were totally off the road.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

