Wife and son of late Medway woman gifted Super Bowl tickets attend game in her honor

SANTA CLARA, CA — The wife and son of a Medway woman who died less than two weeks before she could attend the Super Bowl went to the big game Sunday in her honor.

Shelly Sepulveda, whom New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited to the team’s wild card game and surprised with Super Bowl tickets after learning about her bucket list, lost her battle with ovarian cancer hours after the Pats secured their trip to Super Bowl LX.

“Shelly was ecstatic when she got those tickets. I’ve never seen her so happy in my whole life,” Shelly’s wife Tami told Boston 25 News by Zoom Sunday. “To have her so happy, so close to the end of her life, because it’s just been so hard for two years… we were so thankful to Mr. Kraft.”

Sepulveda had been celebrated in her community as a former NICU nurse, foster mom to more than 20 drug-exposed infants, and adoptive mom of five.

Shelly’s wife, Tami, and their son, Tyler, made the emotional journey to the San Francisco Bay Area and attended the game together.

“Just surreal to be here,” Tami Sepulveda told Boston 25 News by Zoom from the stadium. “I feel Shelly all around. I feel her presence. I know she’d be so happy.”

“I wish Shelly could be here. I really do,” Tyler added. “I’m going to watch it for Shelly.”

Tami and Tyler held Shelly’s picture in the air for all at Levi’s Stadium to see.

“She’s going to be here with us,” Tami said. “She’s cheering [the Patriots] on for sure.”

