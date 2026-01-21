‘Wicked’ star to perform with Boston Pops at summer music festival

LENOX, Mass. — One of the headlining stars of the Hollywood blockbuster “Wicked” is slated to perform alongside the Boston Pops at a music festival this summer.

Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award–winning and three-time Academy Award–nominated artist Cynthia Erivo will make her Tanglewood debut in Lenox on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, at 8 p.m., as part of the “Popular Artist Series.”

The powerhouse vocalist will be joined by Boston Pops conductor Anthony Parnther and her music director, Mark G. Meadows, for a night showcasing music from a range of genres and composers.

Erivo burst onto the Broadway scene, starring in the 2015 revival of “The Color Purple,” earning widespread acclaim and launching a multifaceted career spanning stage, film, television, recording, and literature.

FILE - Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Most recently, she appeared as Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of “Wicked,” which has since become the highest-grossing domestic film adapted from a Broadway musical.

Her appearance at Tanglewood follows a sold-out performance with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops at Symphony Hall in May 2025.

A full schedule of the 2026 Tanglewood summer season—including programs by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra, and additional Popular Artist Series artists—will be announced on January 29, with tickets for the season available in early March.

Tickets for Erivo’s performance go on sale on Monday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m.

