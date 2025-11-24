Whitman police looking for two suspects in connection armed robbery at CVS

WHITMAN, Mass. — The Whitman Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the CVS on Bedford Street on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 7:05 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the CVS located at 351 Bedford Street.

Upon arrival, a store clerk informed the officers that the suspects had entered the store, and the woman began placing items into a bag.

When confronted by an employee, the male suspect displayed the handgun, prompting the employee to retreat to an office and call 911.

The suspects fled the scene in the direction of a nearby McDonald’s, and despite a search of the area, they were not located.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Whitman Police are actively seeking information to identify the suspects and urge anyone with information to contact them at 781-447-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group