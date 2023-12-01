Where to watch ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ across Massachusetts

Beyoncé fans are loving today, as her concert film makes its debut in theaters across the globe.

‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ opens in theaters and is expected to break records at the box office.

The concert film has a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes and will cover highlights from the singer’s entire ‘Renaissance’ tour.

The film will include videos from across Beyoncé's tour, from the start of the May 10 show in Stockholm, Sweden, all the way to the final show in Kansas City in October.

There will also be clips from her visual album for ‘Renaissance.’

The film is expected to make between 30 and 40 million this weekend.

‘Renaissance’ is the second film this year to be distributed by a singer following the success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which has raked in $250 million to date.

