What are you grateful for? Residents of Boston share what they are thankful for this holiday

BOSTON — Millions of people around the world are getting ready to set the table and share a delicious meal and time with family on Thanksgiving Day.

In the streets of Boston, some locals were asked about what they’re grateful for during the holiday season.

“I’m grateful for my family,” said one Boston resident.

Another person shared, “My sons, my family.”

A passerby humorously mentioned, “Grateful for this 2-year-old…and that it’s asleep.”

Another interviewee was very grateful for a peculiar football team...

“Buffalo Bills!”

While some people were looking forward to enjoying a meal with loved ones, others planned to get some exercise before and after the feast. “Move it or lose it,” one participant commented.

Despite the hustle and bustle of the day, the spirit of gratitude was evident among those interviewed.

So the question goes out to you, the viewer. What are you grateful for this holiday? And from our Boston 25 News family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!

