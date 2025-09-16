What advocates say you should do if you’re stopped by ICE

BOSTON — There are growing concerns amongst immigrant communities now that ICE is increasing activity in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition has seen a spike in people requesting their services since the Trump administration took office, according to executive director Elizabeth Sweet.

“It’s been an incredibly hard last few months, and last several months, being quite honest,” Sweet said. “The reality for so many families, for so many parents, for so many children, is that there are folks that are going to work, to school, every day, and they’re scared of whether or not they’re going to see their family member again at the end of the day.”

Sweet recalled an instance when she witnessed that happen.

“Both parents were arrested and the child was left behind by ICE. And so, what happens to that child? What do they do, knowing that, literally, their parents were just arrested and taken away by ICE? It feels inhumane for a child to witness that and be left on their own,” Sweet said.

Boston25 reached out to the Department of Homeland Security which said they are targeting sanctuary cities like Boston. They wrote in a statement, “Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but also place these public safety threats above the interests of law-abiding American citizens...ICE launched ‘Patriot 2.0’ to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state of Massachusetts.”

Though, Sweet explained that’s not what she has seen.

“They’re not just targeting the folks with criminal histories; they’re really going after anyone they can pick up in the streets right now,” Sweet said.

In the statement, DHS said ICE is arresting “sex offenders, pedophiles, murderers, drug dealers, and gang members released by local authorities.”

Regardless, MIRA is encouraging everyone to carry cards that remind people of their rights without having to speak to an ICE officer.

“Anyone can hand this to law enforcement, and it says, ‘I do not wish to speak with you answer your questions, or sign or hand you any documents based on my fifth amendment rights under the US Constitution,’” Sweet read.

The remainder of DHS’s statement reads, “Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

