Weymouth Middle School gym to be dedicated to Sgt. Michael Chesna

WEYMOUTH, Mass — The gymnasium at Maria Weston Chapman Middle School will be dedicated in honor of fallen Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna in a ceremony on Monday afternoon.

Sergeant Chesna was killed in 2018 when investigators say Emanuel Lopes threw a rock at him and used his gun to shoot him and innocent bystander Vera Adams in July 2018.

Two months ago, the judge declared a mistrial after the jury couldn’t reach a decision in the Lopes murder trial.

Emanuel Lopes will return to court to stand trial in the deaths of Chesna, 42, and Adams, 77, on Jan. 8, 2024, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The school says the dedication will stand as a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice Sergent Chena made in protecting the community.

“Given the recent judicial failure of a mistrial and the upcoming new trial, the ceremony is also a special opportunity for the community to affirm our support to the entire Chesna family for the sacrifice they have made and continue to endure,” said Chief of Staff Ted Langill.

