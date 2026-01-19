Westfield police searching for armed robbery suspect

WESTFIELD, MASS. — Westfield police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Cumberland Farms in Westfield in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to officials, at around 2:20 a.m., the alleged suspect robbed the Cumberland Farms on Main Street with a firearm present.

The suspect is described as a stocky, light skinned Hispanic male approximately 5′6″-5′7″ tall who speaks with a Hispanic accent and appears to be right-handed.

The man allegedly approached the store on foot from the direction of Clinton Avenue.

The Cumberland Farms employee was not injured in the incident.

Anyone who may have video footage of the suspect in that area during the time of the robbery, or who has any information on the case is asked to contact Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

