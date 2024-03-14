Westboro school bus driver facing OUI, endangerment charges after arrest with students on board

WESTBORO, Mass. — A Westboro school bus driver was arrested on drunken driving and child endangerment charges as she drove students to class on Thursday morning, school officials and police said.

Officers responding to calls expressing concerns regarding the “behavior of a school bus driver while children were onboard,” made contact with 51-year-old Jane Welch, of Marlboro, in the area of Park Village at 135 East Main Street, according to the Westboro Police Department.

“A thorough investigation into the matter was conducted and our officers worked diligently to gather information, assess the situation, and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of the children involved,” the department wrote in a news release. “We want to reassure the community that swift and decisive action was taken to address the situation and prevent any further potential harm.”

As a result of the investigation, Welch was taken into custody on charges of operating under the influence of liquor -- second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and child endangerment while operating under the influence.

Westboro Public Schools Superintendent Amber Bock confirmed that Mill Pond students were on the bus at the time of Welch’s arrest.

“There were Mill Pond students on Bus 8 when Westboro police officers arrested the driver and everyone is safe,” Bock said in a statement. “Providing for our students’ safety is the most important responsibility that we have and we are shocked and dismayed about this.”

Westboro police expressed gratitude to those who called in to report the driver’s alleged behavior.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to those who reported their concerns and collaborated with us throughout this process. Your vigilance and willingness to speak up contribute significantly to the safety of our community’s children,” the department wrote. “We encourage anyone with further information or concerns regarding the safety of children to come forward, as your assistance is invaluable in our efforts to uphold public safety.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group