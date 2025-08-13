West Nile Virus risk level raised to ‘high’ in Boston, health officials urge precautions

BOSTON — Officials of the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are urging residents to take precautions as the risk level of transmission of the West Nile Virus in Boston has been raised to ‘high’.

At this time, there are no confirmed cases of the West Nile Virus in Boston residents; however, the BPHC is advising residents to take the following steps to avoid transmission:

People age 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised should adjust outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito hours (from dusk to dawn).

Empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding regularly. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

Clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages regularly.

Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

“The increased risk level for West Nile Virus in Boston is a reminder that protecting yourself and your families from mosquito bites is important,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “Residents should take precautions like using mosquito repellent and avoiding outdoor activities from dusk to dawn. BPHC will continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure that our residents have the information that they need to remain safe.”

West Nile virus is most commonly transmitted from the bite of an infected mosquito, most commonly affecting adults 50 and older and people with compromised immune systems.

While most people don’t experience symptoms, the virus can cause serious illness, like high fever and neurologic symptoms, like severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness

To learn more about the West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the BPHC website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

