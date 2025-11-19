West Boylston police investigating early morning car break-ins

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — Police in West Boylston are reminding people that valuable items should not be left in plain view following recent car break-ins.

“The West Boylston Police Dept. has noticed an increase in car breaks in the early morning hours at local gyms,” the department posted to their Facebook page, Wednesday.

The post included photos of a recent break-in, showing a vehicle that had its passenger side window smashed.

West Boylston car break-ins The West Boylston Police Department says it has noticed an increase in car break-ins at local gyms. Photo Credit: West Boylston Police

“Items such as bags, fanny packs, and pocketbooks are left in plain view on the seats of the vehicle. The window is then smashed and the items grabbed,” police say.

The department is reminding people to either leave valuable items at home, or store them in the trunk of the car.

Anyone with any information on the recent car break-ins is asked to call West Boylston Police at 774-450-3510.

