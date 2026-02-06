‘We’re struggling’: City still covered in snow nearly 2 weeks after storm, more on the way

BOSTON — We are still digging our way out of the last snowstorm.

The city says property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks and that we’ve seen progress, but some neighbors tell Boston 25 News they’ve avoided certain blocks altogether due to snow piles.

No parking for snow removal signs are stamped around Boston.

“We’re struggling to get around and you know you see people in strollers, you see people in wheelchairs, everybody is struggling to get through some of the main streets like this one are a little bit better, but the side streets are a mess,” one resident tells Boston 25 News.

Mayor Michelle Wu says the city’s response has been strong, pointing to plowing operations and major street cleanup on Friday.

“Our highway team and contractors have been going nonstop for almost a month, central fleet has been keeping all the trucks and equipment going,” said Wu. “Having one chunk of sidewalk you can’t walk on is extremely stressful for the mom in the stroller or seniors or kids trying to get to school and so we have been ticketing to make sure people know what their responsibilities are.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group