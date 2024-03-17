‘We’re so back’: South Boston’s The Playwright bar reopens just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON — The drinks are flowing on East Broadway just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

South Boston’s The Playwright Bar welcomed its first weekend visitors Saturday since closing for renovations in 2022.

“ WE’RE SO BACK. Set your alarms, we’re shipping off at 9 AM, Saturday & Sunday, to close,” the bar wrote on Instagram Saturday.

The neighborhood bar was a Southie watering hole for nearly two decades before temporarily shutting its doors for an overhaul.

“You all love us so much we had no other choice but to double in size (but don’t worry, we’ll never lose our charm ),” the bar wrote on Facebook when it announced its closure.

Luxury apartments will soon be able to rent over the beloved bar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

